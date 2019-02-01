Analysts Offer Predictions for ABIOMED, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ABIOMED in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of ABMD opened at $351.07 on Friday. ABIOMED has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $459.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other ABIOMED news, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

