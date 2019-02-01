Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams Companies Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.50. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

In other Williams Companies news, insider Chad J. Zamarin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,000,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 128,265 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.