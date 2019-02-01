Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Cinemark stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205,898 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,852,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267,272 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 425,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $305,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

