Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce ($1.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($3.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 505.90% and a negative net margin of 513.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBPH. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann set a $38.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

