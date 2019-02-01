Analysts Expect SVMK Inc (SVMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post $65.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the lowest is $65.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $252.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $252.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $286.53 million, with estimates ranging from $284.98 million to $288.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $33,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $1,287,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,472.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.72. 2,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SVMK has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.