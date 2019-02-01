Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $673.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $680.00 million. Copa reported sales of $675.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.93 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copa to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.10. 9,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,311. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Copa has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Copa by 1,234.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copa by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

