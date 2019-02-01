Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $984.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 196.28%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 8,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,684. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

In related news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyvor Capital LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,555,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 956,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,681,000 after acquiring an additional 404,855 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 202,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,104,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,802,000 after acquiring an additional 973,390 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

