Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.77 Million

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce sales of $137.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.22 million and the highest is $143.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $95.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $517.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.74 million to $548.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $542.39 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $574.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.94 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,642. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.54. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 15,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $248,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 842,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,688,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William N. Mathis acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $191,406.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,812.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,175 shares of company stock worth $465,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 176.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 222.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

