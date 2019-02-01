Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to report sales of $210.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.65 million and the highest is $255.60 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $235.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $984.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.45 million to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $865.42 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ remained flat at $$16.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,571. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

