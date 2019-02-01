Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to report sales of $210.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.65 million and the highest is $255.60 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $235.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.
On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $984.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.45 million to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $865.42 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Residential Investment.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.
NYSE:NRZ remained flat at $$16.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,571. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.