Amgen, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 63.99%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.98.

AMGN stock opened at $187.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Amgen has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after buying an additional 1,505,266 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amgen by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,299,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,861 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $952,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amgen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,115,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $853,028,000 after purchasing an additional 311,545 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,452,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,608,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

