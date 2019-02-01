Amgen (AMGN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.98.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Amgen has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 63.99%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,425,805,000 after buying an additional 1,505,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $952,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,115,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $853,028,000 after purchasing an additional 311,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,452,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,608,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.