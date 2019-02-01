AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 32,533 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

