AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,317 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ball by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Ball Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $840,673.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $327,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,006.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 target price on Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ball from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

