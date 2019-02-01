AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $20.89 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,886 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Nucor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUE opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

