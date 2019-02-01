AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Stake Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.14 per share, with a total value of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $549,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

