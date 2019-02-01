Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $104,537.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,029.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.54. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

