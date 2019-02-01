Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.
In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $104,537.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,029.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.54. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $67.96.
Amerisafe Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.
