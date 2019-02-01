American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Holdings Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,662 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.24% of American Water Works worth $39,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 9,419.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 923,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 913,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,023,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,619,000 after acquiring an additional 417,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 47.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 228,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $18,921,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Water Works from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $458,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,672.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,764. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.35 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

