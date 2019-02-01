American International Group Inc (AIG) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,962,130 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 24,202,697 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AIG opened at $43.23 on Friday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in American International Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in American International Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,073,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 159,462 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 164,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

