American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in American Express by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 731 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in American Express by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.84.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/american-express-axp-shares-bought-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.