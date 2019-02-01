American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA:KORP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/american-century-diversified-corporate-bond-etf-korp-increases-dividend-to-0-14-per-share.html.

