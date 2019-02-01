Amber Road (AMBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Amber Road, Inc. operates as a provider of on-demand Global Trade Management solutions. It offers import and export, global logistics, and trade agreement management solutions worldwide. The Company’s solutions include Enterprise-Class Software, Trade Content, Supply Chain Network, Flexible Technology and SaaS Delivery. It offers its solution to enterprises in various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. Amber Road, Inc. is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

NYSE AMBR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $236.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.38. Amber Road has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amber Road will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Amber Road news, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,721,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $28,200.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,325 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 647,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,115 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 719,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

