Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

“We would characterize the holiday as solid overall (see our previous notes) and expect that AMZN continued to grow faster than overall retail. Consistent with 10-20% revenue growth guidance, annualization of the WFM acquisition should cause reported revenue growth to slow – we currently model 15% growth. We think AMZN’s long-term growth prospects remain intact.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (down from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,098.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $68.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,649.74. 5,023,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,141. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,265.93 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total transaction of $2,704,106.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,040 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

