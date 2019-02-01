Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,073.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,503 shares of company stock worth $8,552,040 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $86.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,631.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,248,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $816.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,265.93 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

