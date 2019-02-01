Amazon.com (AMZN) Releases Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $89.46 on Friday, hitting $1,629.27. 9,372,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,141. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,265.93 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,960.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,098.70.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total transaction of $3,020,987.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock worth $8,552,040 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

