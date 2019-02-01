Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,075.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,098.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $67.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,651.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,141. The stock has a market cap of $816.79 billion, a PE ratio of 362.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,265.93 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total value of $3,020,987.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,040. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

