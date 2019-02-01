Amazon.com (AMZN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morningstar reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,114.16.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,718.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $779.36 billion, a PE ratio of 377.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,265.93 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.65 by $0.39. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total transaction of $285,960.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,516,567,000 after buying an additional 113,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,949,013,000 after buying an additional 50,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after buying an additional 3,998,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

