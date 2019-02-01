Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,394. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $571.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.24.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,645,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,879,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 312,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.