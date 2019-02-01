Altria Group (MO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.15-4.27 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.15-4.27 EPS.

NYSE MO traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 566,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025,427. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 613,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,295,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 265,100 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

