Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/29/2019 – Alta Mesa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

1/25/2019 – Alta Mesa Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2019 – Alta Mesa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

1/14/2019 – Alta Mesa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

1/8/2019 – Alta Mesa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

1/2/2019 – Alta Mesa Resources was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/24/2018 – Alta Mesa Resources was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a “hold amr” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Alta Mesa Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

AMR stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Alta Mesa Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,740,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 584,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,740,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 584,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,220,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 341,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,905,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the third quarter worth about $8,608,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

