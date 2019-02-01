Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AbbVie by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,786,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 1,410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 258,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

NYSE ABBV opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,343.27% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,029,804. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

