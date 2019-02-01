Ally Financial (ALLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLY opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,311,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,861 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,831.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,593,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,537 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 37.4% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,314,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,325 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,404.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 987,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,120,000 after acquiring an additional 965,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,279,000 after acquiring an additional 845,569 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

