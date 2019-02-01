Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $531.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ARLP stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.87. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,836,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.07%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

