Alliance MMA (AMMA) Shares Down 4.5%

Alliance MMA Inc (NASDAQ:AMMA)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 9,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 613,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Alliance MMA had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 670.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Alliance MMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMMA)

Alliance MMA, Inc focuses on mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional activities. It operates through three segments: Promotions, Ticket Services, and Athlete Management. The company offers MMA promotions, MMA ticketing platform, and fighter management services. It also provides live MMA event promotion, as well as athlete management services to professional MMA fighters.

