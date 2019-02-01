Allergan (AGN) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Stock

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan, which permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares on Tuesday, January 29th. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of AGN opened at $143.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Allergan has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $255.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.37.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

