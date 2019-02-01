ALLCOIN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (ALC)

ALLCOIN (CURRENCY:ALC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, ALLCOIN has traded flat against the dollar. ALLCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ALLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00022099 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00031350 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00132049 BTC.

About ALLCOIN

ALLCOIN (ALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2016. ALLCOIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ALLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @AllCoinEx . The Reddit community for ALLCOIN is /r/AllCoin . The official website for ALLCOIN is www.allcoin.ca

Buying and Selling ALLCOIN

ALLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

