Alkermes (ALKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes' Vivitrol and Aristada continue to drive growth for the company. The company also raised its revenue and earnings guidance for 2018. This year, Alkermes’ development pipeline will witness key events like the upcoming regulatory interactions for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. The Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee jointly voted that the benefit-risk profile was not adequate to support approval of ALKS 5461. The launch of Aristada Initio during the third quarter has been encouraging. It further distinguishes the company’s position in the market and provides an opportunity to address unmet patient need. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenue. Estimates have reduced ahead of the Q4 results. The company has positive earnings surprise in the last few quarters.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALKS. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of ALKS stock remained flat at $$32.87 on Tuesday. 153,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,854. Alkermes has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 8,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $312,729.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,787 shares of company stock worth $379,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,224,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,040,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,196,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after purchasing an additional 881,946 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

