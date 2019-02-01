Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.84.

ALGN opened at $248.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.91. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.92%.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 122,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

