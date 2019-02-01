Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Nomura cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $203.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.74.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.47. 5,011,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,173,597. The company has a market cap of $427.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,321,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,467,191,000 after buying an additional 619,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after buying an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after buying an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,528,079,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,124,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,410,000 after buying an additional 1,345,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.