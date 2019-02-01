Alexander J. Denner Buys 30,000 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,897.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BIIB traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $330.91. 1,144,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,334. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 28.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 6,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 120.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,188.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 117,069 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,241,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,042,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.53.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

