Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 5.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $512,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,063,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,529 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,032,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,215,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

