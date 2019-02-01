Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys 200,000 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $45,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $187.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

AYI opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.39 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

