Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.63. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $39.35.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,670.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 127,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

