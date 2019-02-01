Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,181 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 116,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.30% of Akamai Technologies worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. 221,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,691. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $273,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $281,325.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/akamai-technologies-inc-akam-shares-sold-by-kbc-group-nv.html.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.