Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Imperial Capital

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its price target hoisted by Imperial Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a buy atsg rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,776. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 275,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

