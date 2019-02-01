Agenus (AGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “With no approved product in its portfolio and only a few candidates in mid stages of development, including the Prophage Series vaccine, Agenus is still a few years away from bringing a product to market. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. However, Agenus is advancing a combination study of CTLA-4 targeting antibody, AGEN-1884, and its own PD-1 targeting antibody, AGEN-2034 in second line cervical cancer. A filing is expected as early as 2020. The company filed four investigational new drugs (INDs) in 2018 and two additional INDs will be filed by the end of the year. The company also delivered on its partnership commitments with Merck and Incyte with two programs in the clinic this year, helping it to achieve a cash milestone. Loss estimates are stable ahead of the Q4 results. The company has negative earnings surprise in the last few quarters.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGEN. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

AGEN opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Agenus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,360,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

