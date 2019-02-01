AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,563,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000,000 after buying an additional 280,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,572,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,365,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AGCO by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,018,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after buying an additional 631,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $117,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

