AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2,795.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 825,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,620,000 after acquiring an additional 797,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $47.70 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $49,642.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,950.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

