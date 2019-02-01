Advisor Partners LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Equinix by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $394.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $458.64. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,257 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.93, for a total transaction of $478,829.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,522.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 962 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.29, for a total transaction of $366,800.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,401.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,241. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $477.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $506.00 to $481.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.13.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

