Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2,317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 12,266,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,773 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Republic Services by 2,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,103,000 after purchasing an additional 290,097 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

RSG stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $218,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $581,220 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

