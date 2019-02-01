Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,134 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,474,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,081 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.95.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $72,639.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,311.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $701,411.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,090 shares of company stock worth $1,709,429. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

